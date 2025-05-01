Yong-chin Breslin brings Hollywood makeup magic to Hyderabad

There was a quiet buzz of anticipation in the air as students gathered at Aliya Baig Academy of Makeup (ABAM) in Banjara Hills for a masterclass like no other. After all, it’s not every day that you get to watch a renowned Hollywood SFX, cinema, and prosthetics makeup artist at work — especially someone like Yong-chin Breslin, who has been appointed as the senior faculty member in Special Effects (SFX), Cinema, and Prosthetics Makeup at ABAM. The celebrity makeup artist speaks to CE about the experience, her inspiration, and more.

Flying down to Hyderabad for the first time, Yong-chin brought her world-class expertise, her easygoing charm, and a treasure trove of knowledge straight from the sets of international films. “It was a really exciting opportunity to come to Hyderabad — I’d never been to India before. I knew Aliya Baig, and my good friend James Mac Inerney had done this course too, so I was really excited for the three-day masterclass. It’s quite a rare opportunity to have the creative freedom to create the makeup you want and inspire others, so it was truly a great experience,” she shared, her eyes lighting up.

Inside the studio, she got to work, turning a fresh-faced young model into a frail 80-year-old woman by using the intricate magic of prosthetics. Over the course of two to three hours, every wrinkle, every droop of the skin was meticulously sculpted. The transformation was nothing short of spellbinding — a true testament to the art of makeup and how makeup and prosthetics can make you feel like you are in the middle of an amazing film shoot.

When asked about her inspiration for the look, Yong-chin explained, “This makeup is a step away from my norm — it’s inspired by the horror trilogy X, Pearl, and MaXXXine, where Mia Goth transforms into an old, scary woman. The look reflects a character who’s aged badly and horrifies others, playing on people’s insecurities about ageing and forcing them to confront it. So yes, this is my take on that.”

Of course, creating such complex prosthetic illusions isn’t without its hurdles. Timing, she admits, is the biggest challenge. “Timing is always a challenge with prosthetic makeup — it’s like solving a jigsaw puzzle with different materials and pieces. Things can go wrong, but knowing how to fix and tweak them comes with confidence and experience,” she noted with a knowing smile.

Despite her packed schedule, Yong-chin was eager to explore Hyderabad beyond the studio walls. “I haven’t seen anything yet besides the studio. I can’t wait to explore everything,” she said, laughing.

For someone whose professional kit must be packed with a dizzying array of tools, Yong-chin’s personal essentials are refreshingly simple. “Eyeliner, a contour stick, and lip balm. Can’t have crusty lips!” she quipped, her sense of humour as sharp as her artistry.

When asked which celebrity she’d love to work on, her answer came without hesitation: “Lady Gaga. I think she is bold and fearless, and working on a project with her would be something completely new.”

Her brief thoughts on India’s makeup industry left a lasting impression. “It’s heavy, yes,” she mused, referencing the grand, opulent style typically associated with Indian bridal makeup. “People showed me images from Indian movies I hadn’t seen before. I love how it’s bold, over the top, and truly extravagant,” Yong-chin said. Although she has no plans to dive into the Indian industry right now, her admiration for its artistry was genuine.

RAPID FIRE:

1. First makeup product you ever bought.

Lipstick.

2. Favorite SFX material to work with.

Pros-Aide.

3. One makeup trend you wish that made a comeback.

90s contour.

4. Your go-to snack during long shoots.

Crisps.

5. Most challenging character you've transformed.

The one at the masterclass!

6. Favorite city for inspiration.

London.

7. Most memorable moment on Glow Up (a reality competition).

My first week challenge and the first look I created was my favourite on the show — I absolutely loved it and it received a really great response.

8. Describe your style in one word.

Over the top.

Story by Darshita Jain