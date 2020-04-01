Photo diary: India witnesses a modern exodus as millions of migrant labourers journey back to their villages Published: | 01st April 2020 10:32 AM 0 Share Via Email New Delhi: A migrant labourer's family is silhouetted as they proceed towards their village on foot. India is witnessing an exodus unlike anything since the 1947 Partition. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) New Delhi: Migrant daily wage labourers make the journey to their villages on foot, after the nationwide lockdown. It's an exodus unlike anything since the 1947 Partition. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) New Delhi: A daughter of a migrant labourer who has been quarantined while on their way to their village, waits for her father to return with food at a Delhi govt school. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) New Delhi: Indian migrant workers sit atop a bus, provided by the govt, as others walk along an expressway to their villages following the nationwide lockdown. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) New Delhi: A migrant worker tries to make his way through a window of a government bus, as they leave for their respective villages following the nationwide lockdown. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) New Delhi: Migrant daily wage labourers crowd a bus as they travel to their respective hometowns following the nationwide lockdown. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) New Delhi: Indian men try to stop vehicles for migrant workers waiting for transportation to their respective villages following the nationwide lockdown. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) New Delhi: A young girl sleeps on luggage as she and her family await transportation to her village following the nationwide lockdown. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Mumbai: Migrant workers walk to their villages along the Mumbai-Pune Highway during the countrywide lockdown in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) New Delhi: Locals provide drinking water to migrant labourers making their way on foot to their respective villages following the nationwide lockdown. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Ghaziabad: A couple carrying an infant walk along an expressway hoping to reach their home, hundreds of miles away, as the city comes under lockdown, on the outskirts of Delhi. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Ahmedabad: Migrant worker Ramesh Meena from Rajasthan carries her wife Ramila, who fractured her leg, as they leave for their village after the city came under lockdown. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) New Delhi: An Indian migrant family waits for transportation to their village following the nationwide lockdown. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) New Delhi: Indian migrant labourers wait for buses provided by the government to transport them to their hometowns. (AP Photo, File) New Delhi: A migrant labourer who was stopped while trying to head back to his hometown and is being quarantined, eats a meal at a government school in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Prayagraj: An injured foot of a daily wage labourer, as he rests on way to his village, following the nationwide lockdown. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) TAGS migrants labourers photography exodus lockdown