Photo gallery: Homes in New Zealand put out teddies to brighten the mood during COVID-19 lockdown Published: | 02nd April 2020 12:31 PM 0 Share Via Email A teddy bear sits in a tree in Christchurch. New Zealanders are embracing a global movement in which people place teddies in their windows to brighten the mood. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) A teddy bear in a house in Christchurch. New Zealanders are embracing a global movement in which people place teddies in their windows to brighten the mood. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) A teddy bear in the balcony of a house in Christchurch. New Zealanders are embracing a global movement in which people place teddies in their windows to brighten the mood. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) A teddy bear in a house in Christchurch. New Zealanders are embracing a global movement in which people place teddies in their windows to brighten the mood. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) A teddy bear at the wheel of a car in Christchurch. New Zealanders are embracing a global movement in which people place teddies in their windows to brighten the mood. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) A teddy bear hangs in a window of a house in Christchurch. New Zealanders are embracing a global movement in which people place teddies in their windows to brighten the mood. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) A teddy bear in a house in Christchurch. New Zealanders are embracing a global movement in which people place teddies in their windows to brighten the mood. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) A soft toy in a letterbox at a house in Christchurch. New Zealanders are embracing a global movement in which people place teddies in their windows to brighten the mood. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) A teddy bear in a house in Christchurch. New Zealanders are embracing a global movement in which people place teddies in their windows to brighten the mood. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) A teddy bear in a house in Christchurch. New Zealanders are embracing a global movement in which people place teddies in their windows to brighten the mood. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) A teddy bear in a house in Christchurch. New Zealanders are embracing a global movement in which people place teddies in their windows to brighten the mood. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) A teddy bear in a house in Christchurch. New Zealanders are embracing a global movement in which people place teddies in their windows to brighten the mood. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) A teddy bear in a house in Christchurch. New Zealanders are embracing a global movement in which people place teddies in their windows to brighten the mood. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) A teddy bear hangs on a fence at a house in Christchurch. New Zealanders are embracing a global movement in which people place teddies in their windows to brighten the mood. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) A teddy bear in a house in Christchurch. New Zealanders are embracing a global movement in which people place teddies in their windows to brighten the mood. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) A teddy bear in a van in Christchurch. New Zealanders are embracing a global movement in which people place teddies in their windows to brighten the mood. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) TAGS New Zealand Coronavirus COVID-19 teddy bears teddies