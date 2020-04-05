Photo diary: It's cherry blossom season like never before with no crowds even as flowers go in full bloom Published: | 05th April 2020 11:59 AM 0 Share Via Email People visit the Kotoku-in Temple to see the Big Buddha and cherry blossoms in Kamakura, near Tokyo. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) A man takes pictures of cherry blossoms at a shrine as snow falls, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C Hong) People wearing face masks walk through the Zojoji Buddhist temple, some photographing the bloomed cherry blossoms, in Tokyo, as Tokyo Tower looms over in the background. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) A woman wearing a protective face mask to help stop the spread of the coronavirus rides a bicycle past blooming cherry blossom trees in Tokyo. Japan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) People wearing protective face masks walk under the bloomed cherry blossoms as petals fall from the trees at Zojoji Buddhist temple, in Tokyo. Japan. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) A man wearing a protective face mask walks under blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo. Japan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past blooming cherry blossom trees in Tokyo. Japan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) A man wearing a protective face mask stands near blooming cherry blossom trees in Tokyo. Japan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) People wear face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus as they take photos of blossoms at Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) A man wears a face mask to protect against the spread of coronavirus as he walks among blossoms at Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) A woman wears a face mask to protect against the spread of coronavirus as she takes a photo of blossoms at Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) A girl wears a face mask to protect against the spread of coronavirus as she poses for a photo with blossoms at Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Visitors wear face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus as they pose for a photo with blossoms at Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) A family wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus walks under the blooming cherry blossoms in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) A family wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus walks under the blooming cherry blossoms in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) A man and woman are shown through cherry blossom trees wearing masks while waiting in line to enter a market in Japantown in San Francisco, US. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) TAGS cherry blossoms travel tourism photography blossoms