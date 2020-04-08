Photo diary: 'These days will pass', messages of hope and end of the COVID-19 lockdown in Wuhan, China Published: | 08th April 2020 01:39 PM 0 Share Via Email A sign at The Anthem music venue reads 'We'll Get Thru This' at the wharf, which is almost completely empty because of the coronavirus outbreak in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Women wearing face masks to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus walk past a billboard with a work by artist Mark Titchner in East London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) A sculpture by artist Teresa Cabello is seen with a solar halo in the background during a govt-imposed quarantine to stop the COVID-19 outbreak in Caracas, Venezuela. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) A woman is reflected on a bus station as she wears a protective face mask amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak, in Tel Aviv, Israel. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Street musicians entertain residents as people stay indoors to counter the spread of the coronavirus in Prague, Czech Republic. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Birds reappear in the bay amid the lack of cars along the coastal highway due to a quarantine imposed by the government to stop the novel coronavirus in Asuncion, Paraguay. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz) Fishermen moor their boats during a state of emergency and home confinement orders due to coronavirus, in Rabat, Morocco. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) A man stretches at the entrance of his home in Bo-Kaap, Cape Town, South Africa, as South Africa continued its lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht) A woman walks in an empty street near the Basilica of San Francisco during a government-ordered lockdown to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus in La Paz, Bolivia. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) A Nepalese man flying a kite on the roof top of his house is silhouetted against the setting sun during lockdown in Kathmandu, Nepal. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) A homeless child tries to fly a kite in the middle of a deserted road during the nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) A boy looks out from the window of his house of a residential building covered with a green cloth for repairs during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) A woman looks up near the full moon in Wuhan. As the Chinese city was at last released from virus quarantine, for citizens, it was like awakening from a nightmare. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) A man is silhouetted by lights reflected from a ferry along the Yangtze River in Wuhan just as the Chinese city was at last released from virus quarantine. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) A man checks his mobile phone along the Yangtze River in Wuhan just as the Chinese city was at last released from virus quarantine. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) A man wearing a mask passes by a board in the shape of a pagoda framing the Tortoise Mountain TV Tower in Wuhan, where the virus quarantine has finally been lifted. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) TAGS Photography Coronavirus COVID-19 top pics