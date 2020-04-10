Virtual tours: Airbnb Online Experiences let you travel the world from the comfort of your home Published: | 10th April 2020 04:10 PM 0 Share Via Email Highlights of Airbnb Online Experiences and virtual tours: Make the Perfect Chinese Steamed Bun (Singapore). (All pics courtesy: Airbnb) Highlights of Airbnb Online Experiences and virtual tours: Make the Perfect Chinese Steamed Bun (Singapore). (All pics courtesy: Airbnb) Highlights of Airbnb Online Experiences and virtual tours: Make the Perfect Chinese Steamed Bun (Singapore). (All pics courtesy: Airbnb) Highlights of Airbnb Online Experiences and virtual tours: K-BEAUTY 101 with a TV Host (Seoul, South Korea). (All pics courtesy: Airbnb) Highlights of Airbnb Online Experiences and virtual tours: K-BEAUTY 101 with a TV Host (Seoul, South Korea). (All pics courtesy: Airbnb) Highlights of Airbnb Online Experiences and virtual tours: Coffee Lessons with National Judge (Mexico City, Mexico). (All pics courtesy: Airbnb) Highlights of Airbnb Online Experiences and virtual tours: Dogs of Chernobyl (Chernobyl, Ukraine). (All pics courtesy: Airbnb) Highlights of Airbnb Online Experiences and virtual tours: Grandma’s Pasta (Rome, Italy). (All pics courtesy: Airbnb) Highlights of Airbnb Online Experiences and virtual tours: Grandma’s Pasta (Rome, Italy). (All pics courtesy: Airbnb) Highlights of Airbnb Online Experiences and virtual tours: Meditation with a Japanese Buddhist Monk (Osaka, Japan). (All pics courtesy: Airbnb) Highlights of Airbnb Online Experiences and virtual tours: Mystical Coffee and Fortune Reading (New York, New York). (All pics courtesy: Airbnb) Highlights of Airbnb Online Experiences and virtual tours: Mystical Coffee and Fortune Reading (New York, New York). (All pics courtesy: Airbnb) Highlights of Airbnb Online Experiences and virtual tours: Online Cello Meditation Concert (Amsterdam, Netherlands). (All pics courtesy: Airbnb) Secrets of Magic (London, United Kingdom) TAGS Airbnb Coronavirus COVID-19 Online Experiences virtual tours