Nicolas Asfouri won first prize in General News Stories for this pic of demonstrations in the Causeway Bay district of Hong Kong. (Nicolas Asfouri, Agence France-Presse, World Press Photo via AP) Silvia Izquierdo won second prize in Sports Singles for this pic of fans of Brazil's Flamengo football team in Rio de Janeiro. (Silvia Izquierdo, The Associated Press, World Press Photo via AP) Yasuyoshi Chiba won the World Press Photo of the Year award and first prize in the General News Singles category for this shot in Khartoum, Sudan. (Yasuyoshi Chiba, AFP/World Press Photo via AP) Alain Schroeder won first prize in Nature Storiesfor this pic of Fahzren, a 30-year-old male orangutan, in a routine medical check. (Alain Schroeder for National Geographic, World Press Photo via AP) Noah Berger won second prize in Contemporary Issues Singles for this shot of firefighters at the Marsh Complex Fire, in California. (Noah Berger for The Associated Press, World Press Photo via AP) Luca Locatelli won first prize in Environment Stories for this pic of Amager Bakke, a waste-to-energy plant near Copenhagen, Denmark. (Luca Locatelli for National Geographic, World Press Photo via AP) Esther Horvath won first prize in Contemporary Issues Singles for this shot of a polar bear and her cub in the central Arctic Ocean. (Esther Horvath for The New York Times, World Press Photo via AP) Ramon Espinosa won third prize in Spot News Singles for this pic of volunteers in Freeport, Grand Bahama after Hurricane Dorian. (Ramon Espinosa, The Associated Press, World Press Photo via AP) Lorenzo Tugnoli, Contrasto won first prize in Contemporary Issues Stories of an Afghan Forces team detonating an IED. (Lorenzo Tugnoli, Contrasto for The Washington Post, World Press Photo via AP) Romain Laurendeau won the World Press Photo Story of the Year and first prize in the Long Term Projects category for this pic of football fans in Algiers. (Romain Laurendeau, World Press Photo via AP) Nikita Teryoshin won first prize in Contemporary Issues Singles for this pic of a businessman locking away anti-tank grenade launchers in Abu Dhabi. (Nikita Teryoshin, World Press Photo via AP) Farouk Batiche won first prize in Spot News Singles for this pic of students in a scuffle with riot police in Algiers, Algeria. (Farouk Batiche, Deutsche Presse-Agentur, World Press Photo via AP) Tomek Kaczor won first prize in Portraits Singles for this pic of Ewa, a 15-year-old Armenian girl in Podkowa Lesna, Poland. (Tomek Kaczor for Duzy Format, Gazeta Wyborcza, World Press Photo via AP) Adam Ferguson won first prize in Portraits Stories for this pic of Rezan (11), who was kidnapped by IS, at Dohuk, Iraqi Kurdistan. (Adam Ferguson for The New York Times, World Press Photo via AP) Mulugeta Ayene won first prize in Spot News Stories for this pic of mourners at the crash site of Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET302. (Mulugeta Ayene, The Associated Press, World Press Photo via AP) Mulugeta Ayene won first prize in Spot News Stories for this pic of debris at the crash site of Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET302. (Mulugeta Ayene, The Associated Press, World Press Photo via AP) Mulugeta Ayene won first prize in the Spot News Stories category for this photo at the crash site of Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET302, in Ethiopia. (Mulugeta Ayene, AP, World Press Photo via AP) Mulugeta Ayene won first prize in Spot News Stories for this pic of mourners of a victim of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET302 crash. (Mulugeta Ayene, The Associated Press, World Press Photo via AP)