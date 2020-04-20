Virus photo diary: Scenes of hope and solitude from Beijing to London, Cairo to San Francisco and more Published: | 20th April 2020 04:45 PM 0 Share Via Email A vendor wearing a face mask looks out of her store selling sugar-coated haws on a stick in Beijing, China. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) A man looks on during the Utah Business Revival rally, calling for Utah's economy to be reopened, after it was practically decimated by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) A local Gaddi shepherd sits with his flock against a backdrop of the snow-covered Dhauladhar range of the Himalayas in Dharmsala, Himachal Pradesh. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia) A woman takes images of decorated bicycles, or flower bikes, as a sign warns about the risk of spreading the coronavirus in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Gertrud Schop, a tax advisor and Catholic, lights candles forming a giant cross in memory of coronavirus victims in Zella-Mehlis, central Germany. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer) The sun sets as a fishing boat crosses the Mediterranean Sea at Ramlet al-Baida public beach, during a lockdown to curbing the spread of COVID-19, in Beirut, Lebanon. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) A person wearing a protective face mask walks past a Rocky statue outfitted with a mock surgical face mask at the Philadelphia Art Museum in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) A windmill with tulips in full bloom just before they were razed to prevent crowds gathering at Sakura Furusato Square in Sakura, east of Tokyo. (Sakura City via AP) Dancers of the Czech National Ballet, wearing face masks, rehearse for a charity performance 'Dance Through It' at the National Theater in Prague, Czech Republic. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) A girls adds a pebble to a sculpture on Whitley Bay beach on the North East coast of England, during the lockdown to stop the coronavirus. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP) Women wearing protective face masks take souvenir photos outside the closed gate of the Forbidden City, usually crowded with tourists, in Beijing, China. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Park employee Gerardo Lopez Santamaria takes a photo of a giraffe, at Bioparque Estrella in Chapa de Mota, Mexico. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) A jackal looks out from the bushes at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv, Israel. With a lockdown, the park is empty, clearing the way for packs of jackals to take over the urban oasis. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) A man wearing a protective face mask walks in front of a closed building in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) A pedestrian walks past artwork painted on plywood covering a business closed during the coronavirus outbreak in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Medical workers pose for photographs as police officers and pedestrians cheer for them outside the NYU Medical Center, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) A woman holds a bunch of flowers in Warsaw, Poland during an anniversary ceremony for the ill-fated struggle of the 1943 Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) A few men ride their motorcycles to celebrate their friends' wedding before a curfew imposed against the coronavirus pandemic, in Cairo, Egypt. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) A view of residential apartment building during a curfew set up to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in Belgrade, Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Mohammad Maleklee, 23, of the National Orchestra of Iran and Tehran Symphony, plays saxophone in his window, during mandatory self-isolation in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) People keep their distance as they exercise outside of a closed La Jolla beach, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) People applaud emergency service boats on the River Thames as they stand on Westminster Bridge in London, during the lockdown to stop the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Novice Buddhist monks with protective masks and face shields, seated maintaining social distancing participate in a religious class in Bangkok, Thailand. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) A girl wearing a mask looks from her home in the neighborhood of Cristo del Consuelo as her family waits for food handouts in Guayaquil, Ecuador. (AP Photo/Angel de Jesus) TAGS Photography Coronavirus COVID-19 photo diary travel photography