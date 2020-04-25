Lockdown photo diary: World's playgrounds present silent, lonely pictures amid pandemic Published: | 25th April 2020 05:10 PM 0 Share Via Email A playground covered in snow is closed at Normafa during during the coronavirus in Budapest, Hungary. (Marton Monus/MTI via AP) An empty playground is backdropped by a mural with a message in Spanish: 'That the brightness in your eyes not be lost,' amid a nationwide quarantine in Caracas, Venezuela. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Children's playground toys are closed off as a deterrent to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) A caution tape cordons off an empty children's playground with a church seen in the background, officially closed to the order of the city in Moscow, Russia. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Playground equipment is wrapped in crime scene tape to prevent its use as part of the effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus in St Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) A playground toy at Tel Aviv's beachfront is wrapped in tape to prevent public access during the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) A man sleeps on a bench at a deserted playground amid a nationwide quarantine to slow the spread of the new coronavirus in Caracas, Venezuela. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) This photo shows an empty playground in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Empty swings sit idle in a park as families stay home amid a government ordered quarantine in Asuncion, Paraguay. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz) People walks past a fenced-off, empty playground in Overpeck County Park in Leonia, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) A children's playground is seen in Ahia Dulce beach, during a lockdown due to the coronavirus in Lima, Peru. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) A sign with corrected spelling tells visitors the playground at the Community Park is closed until further notice due to COVID-19 in Zelienople, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) A swing set at a public playground area is closed with security tape that reads in Spanish 'Danger,' as a precautionary measure in Santiago, Chile. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Police tape is used to keep people from using a playground that was closed in an effort to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Fairway, Kansas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) TAGS travel Photography Quarantine lockdown photo diary tourism playgrounds