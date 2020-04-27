Lockdown photo diary: Popular travelling circus troops stay put on outskirts of Rome in virus-hit Italy Published: | 27th April 2020 04:35 PM 0 Share Via Email Otilia Maria Martinez Dos Santos performs at the Rony Roller circus on the outskirts of Rome. 'I miss the audience, the preparation, the emotion,' she says. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Otilia Maria says, 'I hope that the future is what our past was like until the virus, I'm afraid it will be hard to come back as we were.' (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Otilia Maria stands with Asia as they look at 13-year-old Megan Vassallo training at the Rony Roller circus, on the outskirts of Rome. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Otilia Maria walks in the Rony Roller circus parked on the outskirts of Rome. The itinerant circus made its last performance on March 7. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Clown and juggler Daniel Aanitei says, 'I am the clown but now I prefer to dress like this. I have no idea what the future will be like, I'm worried.' (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Rony Vassallo poses for a portrait with his lions at the Rony Roller circus. 'It is strange for me to be with the lions in this silence, this darkness,' he says. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Alyn Valeriou shows his routine at Romina Orfei Circus, parked in San Nicola la Strada, near Naples. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Anamaria Bud shows her 'cat number' at the Romina Orfei Circus, parked in San Nicola la Strada, near Naples, Italy. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Alyn Valeriou trains with his 3-year-old daughter Maria Cristina, outside his caravan at the Romina Orfei Circus, in San Nicola la Strada, near Naples, Italy. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Davio Casartelli, 64-year-old elephant and giraffe trainer proudly shows his giraffes Piccola and Lamia at the Romina Orfei Circus. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Rony Vassallo puts his head to his camel at the Rony Roller circus, parked on the outskirts of Rome. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Circus staffer Maverik Niemen juggles as Alyn Valeriu, left, trains his daughter Maria Cristina, and his niece Alex Casu in the Romina Orfei Circus. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Carmela Ukmar, 85, former acrobat, mother of Romina Orfei sits outside her mobile home parked in San Nicola la Strada, near Naples, Italy. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Anamaria Bud with her daughter Maria Cristina outside her caravan at Romina Orfei Circus, parked in San Nicola la Strada, near Naples, Italy. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Banners reading 'Thanks to all' hang at the entrance of the Romina Orfei Circus, parked in in San Nicola la Strada, near Naples, Italy. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) TAGS circus Italy jugglers acrobats clowns