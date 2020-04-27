Photo special: World frozen in time! Photographers capture Friday, 6 pm local time around the world Published: | 27th April 2020 05:28 PM 0 Share Via Email Via Nazionale, one of the busiest roads of Rome's city centre, stands empty at 1800 on Friday, April 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) People with bicycles meet at the clock park in Duesseldorf, Germany, at 1800 on Friday April 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Apartment blocks are reflected in the window of a vintage clock repair shop in Bucharest, Romania at 1800 on Friday, April 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Backdropped by the iconic Suleymaniye Mosque in Istanbul, commuters wait at a metro station over the Golden Horn in Istanbul at 1800 on Friday, April 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) The Saint Lazare train station clock and the sculpture 'L'Heure de Tous' ('Everyone's Time') by French artist Arman in Paris is captured at 1800 on Friday April 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) An empty Red Square with St Basil's Cathedral the Spasskaya Tower after a light rain at 18:00 on Friday, April 24, 2020 in Moscow, Russia. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) One of London's most famous rendezvous points is nearly empty under the Waterloo train station clock at 1800 in London, Friday, April 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) A clock atop the belfry of St Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church seen through a clothing shop window pane in Cyprus' capital Nicosia, at 1800 on Friday, April 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Kosmas Giannikos, 19, jumps with his skateboard in front of the Greek Orthodox church of Analipsi in northern Athens at 1800 on Friday, April 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) An empty Palace Square is seen through the arch of the General Staff Building in St Petersburg, Russia, at 1800 on Friday, April 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Adult booths, shows, clubs, movie theatres and stores are closed in a near-deserted Red Light District, Amsterdam, Netherlands at 1800 on Friday, April 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) People walk in an almost empty train station in Barcelona, Spain at 1800 on Friday, April 24, 2020 as the lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus continues. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) A woman walks across Potsdamer Platz in Berlin, Germany at 1800 on Friday, April 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) A view of the clock at the main square where machinery is parked for rebuilding works after the recent earthquake in Zagreb, Croatia at 1800 on Friday, April 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) A completely empty street in Belgrade, Serbia at 1800 on Friday, April 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) A Red Cross tent for volunteers to help fight the spread of coronavirus in front of the New Town Hall in Prague, Czech Republic at 1800 on Friday, April 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) TAGS clocks watches photography travel photography photo diary