AstaGuru's Modern Indian Art Auction takes place on 19 - 20 December 2020. MF Husain's Untitled Ganesha is estimated at INR 30 Lakhs – 40 Lakhs Victor Egan by Amrita Sher-Gil, circa 1939. Estimated at INR 10 Crores- 15 Crores Krishen Khanna's Jesus at Emmaus. Estimated at INR 60 Lakhs – 80 Kashmir Valley by SH Raza. Estimated at INR 30 Lakhs – 40 Lakhs S. H. Raza's Sanshari. Estimated at INR 3 Crores – 4 Crores Prabhakar Barwe's The Landscape. Estimated at INR 40 Lakhs – 60 Lakhs.