Story in pics: Feisal Alkazi set to stage new play The Gathered Leaves at Triveni Kala Sangam in Delhi Published: | 15th February 2020 05:09 PM 0 Share Via Email 'What happens over a weekend in an affluent Delhi household when a patriarch invites all nine members of three generations of his family to celebrate his 75th birthday?' (Photo: IANS) Exploring this question on stage will be noted theatre artiste Feisal Alkazi's English play based on playwright Andrew Keatley's The Gathered Leaves. (Photo: IANS) Set to take place at the Open Air Amphitheater at Triveni Kala Sangam later this month, The Gathered Leaves is by turn dramatic and comic, poignant and provocative. (Photo: IANS) The play questions borders and boundaries, acceptance and rejection, roles and expectations, and forgiving and forgetting. (Photo: IANS) The two-hour play has a cast from ages 16 to 60 from the Ruchika Theatre Group, and will take place on February 29 in New Delhi. (Photo: IANS) The Gathered Leaves is all set to take place at the Open Air Amphitheater at Triveni Kala Sangam, New Delhi later this month. (Photo: IANS) TAGS theatre play Feisal Alkazi Triveni Kala Sangam