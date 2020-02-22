Photos of the week: Front-page pics, the odd image you might have missed and a few lasting moments Published: | 22nd February 2020 05:17 PM 0 Share Via Email A girl looks out of a bus window in Caracas. The debate over fresh US sanctions aimed to force out Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro is playing out in the crisis-stricken nation. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) A protester does a handstand while security forces close the site of a demonstration in downtown Baghdad, Iraq. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed) Broken glass lies scattered on the street in Hanau, Germany two days after a 43-year-old German killed several people at locations across the Frankfurt suburb. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Israeli soldiers use pepper spray on a Palestinian demonstrator near the Jewish settlement Yitzhar, near the West Bank city of Nablus. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) Ryan Newman (6) goes airborne after crashing into Corey LaJoie (32) during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Thousands of pro-choice activists, including feminist groups from US & Chile, demonstrate for decriminalising abortion, outside Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Civilians flee from Idlib to find safety inside Syria near the border with Turkey. An offensive by President Bashar Assad's forces is aimed to recapture opposition-held areas in NW Syria. (AP Photo) San Diego Padres' Jered Eickhoff warms up by throwing a ball against a wall during spring training baseball practice in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Ice-covered vehicles lie in a heap at the Northern Metal Recycling plant in Becker, Minn. as firefighters work at the site of a fire that was burning for over 24 hrs. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP) Seminarian Ranjuna Perera from the Archdiocese of Colombo, Sri Lanka returns to his seat after receiving communion at St Charles Borromeo Seminary in Wynnewood, Pa. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E) President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (L-R) Democratic presidential candidates, former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Sen Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass and Sen Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, in a presidential primary debate in Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) TAGS photography photos of the week