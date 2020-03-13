Top pictures from around Asia: Compelling photos taken in the eye of the coronavirus pandemic Published: | 13th March 2020 04:34 PM 0 Share Via Email A medical team member checks a passenger's body temperature at a Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana) A man wearing a protective mask stands behind a heart-shaped logo in Marikina, east of Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Two women take a selfie with the Olympic rings in the background in the Odaiba section of Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C Hong) People in a boat view the Olympic rings in the Odaiba section of Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C Hong) Sumo wrestlers fight on the ring as spectators' seats are empty during the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament in Osaka, western Japan. (Kyodo News via AP) A visitor wearing a mask walks toward a circular doorway at a park in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Firemen spray disinfectants outside a public market in Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) A baby wears a protective mask in Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) A young boy and girl hold hands as they arrive with their parents to try to catch a ride at the Cubao bus terminal in Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Revelers dance during Holi celebrations, the Hindu festival of colours in Prayagraj, India. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) A woman's hair is smeared with coloured powder during Holi celebrations in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) Hindu priests wearing masks offer prayers at Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) Soldiers wearing face masks march past the closed entrance gates to the Forbidden City in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) A man wearing a mask is seen walking on a street in Hyderabad, India. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A) A couple wearing face masks rides a bicycle at a park in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) A man wearing a mask visits a beach as snow-capped Mount Fuji is visible in the distance in Fujisawa, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C Hong/File) A man wears a face mask as he rides past a mural on a wall in Beijing, China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) A vendor waits for customers at Kuta Beach as tourism on the resort island has dropped due to the coronavirus outbreak in Bali, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) An exiled Tibetan wears a protective mask during a protest march marking the anniversary of the 1959 Tibetan uprising in Lhasa, as Tibetans gather in Dharamshala. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia) A giant TV screen broadcasts an address by Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) A lawmaker wearing a face mask arrives for a plenary session at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) Women wear a protective mask as they walk by the Bonifacio Shrine in Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) A man wears a protective mask as he rides a passenger jeepney in Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) A vendor wears a protective mask as he waits for customers at an outdoor market in Bangkok, Thailand. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) A tourist wearing a protective mask walks by a worker spraying disinfectant at the Temple of Dawn in Bangkok, Thailand. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) A women wearing a face mask walks along the Han river at a park in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Pakistani hospital staff wear face masks outside a hospital in Hyderabad, Pakistan. (AP Photo/Pervez Masih) A pedestrian walks past a large display promoting the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C Hong) Mist is seen on the googles of a worker wearing a protective suit as he disinfects the city hall of Marikina, in Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Malaysian Muslims prays during Friday prayers with shorter sermons at the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Malaysian Muslims prays during Friday prayers with shorter sermons at the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) A passenger wearing a protective mask rides a bus at the Cubao bus terminal in Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) A worker sprays disinfectant at Wat Pho temple in Bangkok, Thailand. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) TAGS Photography Holi pictures Coronavirus pandemic