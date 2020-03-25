Photo diary: India's colossal passenger railway system grinds to a halt to contain coronavirus pandemic Published: | 25th March 2020 03:36 PM 0 Share Via Email Passengers wearing masks look out from a train in Jammu. India's colossal railway system has come to a halt as officials take measures to keep the coronavirus from spreading. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) A homeless woman sleeps on a deserted platform of Lokmanya Tilak train terminus in Mumbai, as India's colossal railway system has come to a halt. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) A passenger walks past railway tracks at the deserted New Delhi Railway station during the lockdown in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Trains stand parked at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus after India's colossal passenger railway system has come to a halt. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) Railway workers wearing masks push a handcart at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai, as India's colossal passenger railway system has come to a halt. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) An Indian railways employee sits at a coronavirus help desk at the deserted New Delhi Railway station during the lockdown in the capital. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Officials walk through a deserted station in Prayagraj, as India's railway system has come to a halt with officials take measures to keep the coronavirus from spreading. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) This combination photo of two images shows a normal day at Church Gate railway station in Mumbai, and the same station seen deserted following the nationwide lockdown. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) File photo: Commuters get off trains at the Church Gate railway station in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool, File) File photo: Commuters wait for trains at the Churchgate railway station in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade, File) File photo: Indians look out from an overcrowded train to travel home for the Chhath Puja festival dedicated to the Sun God, at a railway station in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Kevin Frayer) File photo: Passengers hang out from an overcrowded train to travel home for the Chhath Puja festival dedicated to the Sun God, at a railway station in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Kevin Frayer, File) File photo: Passengers travel in an overcrowded train at the New Delhi railway station. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File) File photo: Hindu devotees sit on the roof of a train as they leave after attending Shivratri festival at Bhavnath temple in Junagadh from Ahmedabad. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki, File) TAGS India Indian Railways railways Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic lockdown photography