Lockdown photo diary: Scenes from New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and more Published: | 27th March 2020 08:24 PM 0 Share Via Email Mumbai: Flocks of pigeons at the Gateway of India during the complete nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo: IANS) Mumbai: The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Colaba remains closed during the complete nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo: IANS) Mumbai: Marine Drive bears a deserted look during the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo: IANS) Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Central Railway Station bears a deserted look during the Janata Curfew imposed in the wake of increasing cases of COVID-19. (Photo: IANS) Mumbai: The Gateway of India bears a deserted look during the Janata Curfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: IANS) Mumbai: The Mantralaya building bears a deserted look during the complete nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo: IANS) Mumbai: The Oval Maidan bears a deserted look during the complete nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo: IANS) Mumbai: The Dadar Railway Station bears a deserted look during the complete nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: IANS) Mumbai: The city bears a deserted look during the nationwide shutdown called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: IANS) Mumbai: The city bears a deserted look during the complete nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo: IANS) Mumbai: A public playground bears a deserted look during the complete nationwide lockdown to contain the deadly coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: IANS) Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus bears a deserted look during the nationwide complete lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo: IANS) New Delhi: A dog strolls around a deserted street in Delhi's Connaught Place during the complete nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo: IANS) New Delhi: The Hanuman Temple at Delhi's Jamuna Bazar remains shut during the complete nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo: IANS) Kolkata: A view of the deserted roads at Biswa Bangla Sarani during the complete nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: Kuntal Chakrabarty/IANS) Kolkata: Howrah Bridge bears a deserted look during the complete nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: IANS) Kolkata: The CR Avenue and Girish Park crossing bears a deserted look during the complete nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: IANS) Bengaluru: Disinfectants are being sprayed across the city during the complete nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo: IANS) Chennai: Drones are deployed to spray disinfectants across the city during the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo: IANS) Chennai: A worker arranges LPG gas cylinders at a godown during the complete nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: IANS) Hyderabad: Night view of a deserted city during the complete nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: IANS) Hyderabad: A view of a deserted city, as crowds avoid gathering at mosques for the Friday prayers, during the nationwide lockdown period to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo: IANS) Hyderabad: A view of a deserted city, as crowds avoid gathering at mosques for the Friday prayers, during the nationwide lockdown period to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo: IANS) Patna: The Patna Junction Railway Station bears a deserted look on Day 2 of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: IANS) Patna: The Rajendra Nagar Terminal bears a deserted look during the complete nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: IANS) TAGS Photography Coronavirus pandemic COVID-19 lockdown