Paris, France: An empty street near the Pantheon Square. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Frankfurt, Germany: A hotel switches on the lights in some rooms to form the shape of a heart. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Tokyo, Japan: A couple walks past a 'Love' sign with the Olympic rings seen in the distance in the Odaiba section of Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C Hong) Athens, Attica, Greece: Pigeons search for food in an empty square in Athens. (AFP/Louisa Gouliamaki/Adem Altan) New York, US: A couple clicks a picture on the normally packed Brooklyn Bridge. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Ankara, Turkey: Soldiers march at the empty mausoleum of the founder of the Turkish Republic, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in Ankara. (AFP/Adem Altan) Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh: A Hindu Sadhu or holy man walks at the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and the mystical Saraswati. (AFP/Sanjay Kanojia) Berlin, Germany: A protester stages an installation at Pariser Platz by the Brandenburg Gate. (AFP/Odd Andersen) New York City, US: Times Square stands mostly empty as much of the city is void of cars and pedestrians over fears of spreading the coronavirus. (Getty Images/AFP/Spencer Platt) Washington, District of Columbia, US: Roads around the Lincoln Memorial and National Mall are closed with a lockdown contain the coronavirus pandemic. (Getty Images/AFP/Win McNamee) Santa Monica, California, US: A rainbow appears offshore in Santa Monica. If it appeared like a hopeful sign, there was no pot of gold for the local tourism industry. (AFP/Bill Greenslade) Stratford-Upon-Avon, United Kingdom: Shakespeare's Birthplace on Henley Street is seen near-deserted in Stratford-Upon-Avon. (AFP/Justin Tallis) Dubai, UAE: Labourers work on an empty racetrack following the UAE's decision to postpone the upcoming Dubai Horse Racing event. (AFP/Karim Sahib/Giuseppe Cacace) Istanbul, Turkey: A member of the Fatih Municipality disinfects Istanbul's Sultanahmet square with the Blue Mosque seen in the background. (AFP/Bulent Kilic) Rome, Italy: A woman walks in front of the St Peter and Paul church in Rome. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Lima, Peru: A dog rests with the background of Lima minutes before the start of a curfew decreed by the government in Peru. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)