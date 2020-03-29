Stranded in paradise: Tourists in Phuket, Thailand find their dream vacations turned into travel nightmares Published: | 29th March 2020 05:55 PM 0 Share Via Email Visitors swim on a beach in Phuket, Thailand, in the last week of March 2020, even as tourists across Asia find their dream vacations have turned into travel nightmares. (AP Photo/Penny Wang) Visitors swim on a beach in Phuket, Thailand, in the last week of March 2020, even as tourists across Asia find their dream vacations have turned into travel nightmares. (AP Photo/Penny Wang) Children play soccer in the afternoon light in Bangkok, as Thailand's government announced a month-long state of emergency to control the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Tourists wearing protective masks walk in a park in Bangkok, as a month-long state of emergency has been enforced in Thailand to control the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) People practice social distancing as they sit on chairs spread apart in a waiting area for take-away food orders at a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) A cat walks past a closed bar in the entertainment district of Bangkok. A month-long state of emergency has been enforced in Thailand to control the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) An empty line of closed bars stays lit in the entertainment district of Bangkok, as a month long state of emergency has been enforced in Thailand to control the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) A woman wearing a face mask walks past a closed bar in the entertainment district of Bangkok. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) A bar in the entertainment district sits closed in Bangkok, as a month-long state of emergency has been enforced in Thailand to control the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) A man jogs in a park, as the streets are empty in Bangkok, and a month-long state of emergency has been enforced in Thailand to control the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) A policeman tells a restaurant owner to stop people from socialising, as a month-long state of emergency has been enforced in Thailand to control the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Sex workers stand in a largely shut-down red light area in Bangkok, as a month-long state of emergency has been enforced in Thailand to control the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) A sex worker eats a meal as a stray dog watches, in a largely shut-down red light area in Bangkok. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Migrant construction workers in a truck after a day's work are reflected in a mirror in Bangkok, as an emergency has been enforced in Thailand. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Migrant construction workers in a truck after a day's work are reflected in a mirror in Bangkok, as an emergency has been enforced in Thailand. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Migrant construction workers in a truck after a day's work are reflected in a mirror in Bangkok, as an emergency has been enforced in Thailand. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Migrant construction workers in a truck after a day's work are reflected in a mirror in Bangkok, as an emergency has been enforced in Thailand. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Tourists practice social distancing as they wait to extend their visa at Immigration Bureau in Bangkok, Thailand. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Tourists practice social distancing as they wait to extend their visa at Immigration Bureau in Bangkok, Thailand. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Tourists gather at the Immigration Bureau to extend their visa in Bangkok. Tourists across Asia are finding their dream vacations have turned into travel nightmares. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) A health officer checks the temperature of a tourist who wants to extend their visa at the Immigration Bureau in Bangkok, Thailand. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Buddhist monks wear face masks as they pray for good luck at the Debsirin Temple in Bangkok, Thailand. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Buddhist monks wear face masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus as they pray for good luck at Debsirin Temple in Bangkok, Thailand. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Thai people wearing protective masks ride through a market in Bangkok, hours before Thailand’s government declared an emergency to control the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Thai office workers wearing protective masks walk to work in Bangkok, hours before Thailand’s government declared an emergency to control the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) TAGS Phuket Thailand travel tourism Covid-19 coronavirus