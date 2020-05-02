Photo diary: Egyptian big cat trainers host social media shows with lions from inside their apartment Published: | 02nd May 2020 11:54 AM 0 Share Via Email Siblings and lion tamers Bushra, Ashraf and Youssef el-Helw pose with 5-year-old female African lion Joumana after performing a show inside their apartment in Cairo, Egypt. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) With the national circus closed, lion tamer Ashraf el-Helw, 26, has his big cats performing tricks at his Cairo apartment and posts videos on social media. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Five-year-old female African lion Joumana sits on a table after lion tamer Ashraf el-Helw, 26, led a show urging people to stay home, from his apartment in Cairo, Egypt. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Lion tamer Ashraf el-Helw, 26, sits next to his 5-year-old female African lion Joumana after hosting a show inside his family apartment in Cairo, Egypt. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Lion tamer Ashraf el-Helw, 26, leads a show with his 5-year-old female African lion Joumana inside their apartment in Cairo, Egypt. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Lion tamer Ashraf el-Helw, 26, leads a show on social media with his 5-year-old female African lion Joumana from inside his family apartment in Cairo, Egypt. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Lion tamer Ashraf el-Helw, 26, feeds his 5-year-old female African lion Joumana after performing a show on social media from inside his family apartment in Cairo, Egypt. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Ashraf el-Helw, 26, hugs his 5-year-old female African lion Joumana after performing a show on social media from inside his family apartment in Cairo, Egypt. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Ashraf and his sister Bushra el-Helw host a show on social media with 5-year-old female African lion Joumana from inside their apartment in Cairo, Egypt. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Youssef el-Helw takes a photo of Ashraf with his team mate Mahmoud, who works at the national circus and 5-year-old female African lion Joumana. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) TAGS Egypt circus Cairo big cats lions