Photo special: A world without humans? Photographers capture magnificent scenes from around the world Published: | 03rd May 2020 08:50 AM Waves wash over rocks as a beacon of light shines across the rocky shore from the Point Judith Lighthouse in Narragansett, Rhode Island. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Shorebirds make their way along the beach at sunset in Coronado, California. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) A flock of sheep move on an empty road near Soria, as the lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus continues in Spain. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Winter Palace and the Alexander Column are reflected in a puddle after the rain at the Palace Square in St Petersburg, Russia. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Rajpath, India's ceremonial boulevard is deserted, as India's Presidential Palace is seen during a lockdown amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi, India. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) The Christ the Redeemer statue stands above the Guanabara Bay during dusk amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) A bird flies over the Forbidden City, which was closed to the public until May 1, due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Beijing, China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Seagulls fly around an empty lifeguard station on Santa Monica State Beach in Santa Monica, California. (AP Photo/Mark J Terrill) The First Baptist Church and small shops remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic in North Conway, New Hampshire. (AP Photo/Robert F Bukaty) A deserted street leads to the historic Chase County Courthouse at dusk in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) The Montserrat mountain range outside of Barcelona stands as the sun sets during the lockdown to combat the spread of the new coronavirus continues in Spain. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Mt Washington looms in the distance over scenic North Conway, New Hampshire, where most small shops and churches remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Robert F Bukaty) The Acropolis is lit as the island of Aegina stands in the background and behind it the distant shores of the Peloponnese peninsula in Athens. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Empty lanes of the 110 Arroyo Seco Parkway that leads to downtown Los Angeles is seen during the coronavirus outbreak in LA, California. (AP Photo/Mark J Terrill) A pack of jackals roam free at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv, Israel. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) A swan swims next to its eight cygnets on a pond in the Vacaresti nature park, an urban protected area, in Bucharest, Romania. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) The Kremlin and its towers and churches are reflected in the Moscow River along a deserted embankment as the sun rises over Moscow, Russia. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Waves glow with blue bioluminescence from an algae bloom in the ocean waters as a lifeguard tower sits on a closed beach during the lockdown in Del Mar, California. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) The Lincoln Memorial is reflected in the still waters of the reflecting pool on the National Mall in Washington before dawn. (AP Photo/J David Ake) The sun sets along the Las Vegas Strip devoid of the usual crowds and traffic after casinos and other business continue to be shuttered due to the coronavirus in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Icelandic stallions run in their paddock at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany during the global lockdown. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)