Durga Puja 2020: The first look at 24 landmark pujas of Kolkata Published: | 20th October 2020 04:29 PM 0 Share Via Email This year Suruchi Sangha has donated clothes to several unprivileged children and their theme is 'manusher pujo', which translates to worship of the mortal. For its 74th year, Tridhara Sammilani is sticking to a classical, simplistic mandap which will also be smaller in size and the idol has been designed by celebrated theme-maker Gauranga Kuilya Ajeya Sanghati's puja will be accessible to people across the world via the Augmented Pujo concept which provides a 360° virtual reality walkthrough of the Puja mandap Mudiali just stepped into their 86th year and their mandap will remain closed on Ashtami between 6 am to 2 pm, and the anjali, bhog distribution and sandhi puja is only restricted to club members One of the biggest crowd-pullers of South Kolkata, Naktala Udayan Sangha is keeping things topical and paying homage to the migrant labor crisis with its theme Arjunpur Amra Sabai Club's Puja can be experienced virtually A closer look at the Ekdalia Evergreen idol Ma Durga is a migrant mother at Barisha Club An artsy set-up at Dum Dum Park Tarun Sangha A traditional Durga at Deshapriya Park An elaborate and well-lit mandap at Chetla Agrani The idol at Singhi Park has been made by Pradip Rudra Pal Bhowanipur 75 Palli stepped into its 56th year with the theme "MAA" A radiant Durga at Behala Adarshapally Sreebhumi Sporting Club's theme this year is Kedarnath and the Puja even has its own theme song sung by Asha Bhonsle You may not be at the Maddox Square adda this year, but here's a glimpse at their idol Samaj Sebi Sangha is celebrating its 75th year committee members reached out to a small village in Sunderbans called Madhabkathi, and adopted 75 families who were hit badly by the tragic Amphan Artist Sanatan Dinda adding the final touches to the idol at Santoshpur Lake Pally The idol at College Square One of the most famous North Kolkata pujas, this year Nalin Sarkar Street Puja is stepping into its 88th year The gorgeous idol at Hatibagan Nabinpally Sarbojanin Durgotsav Ballygunge 21 Pally also has its own theme song this year The Chatu Babu and Latu Babu Bari Puja will be setting up live virtual Aratis and Sondhi Pujo Balaram Dey Street Dutta Bari's Durga Puja