World Ocean Day special: 9 breath-taking pictures from ocean reefs across the world Published : 07th June 2021 07:07 PM A close encounter: Adventurer Steve Backshall swims up close with a tiger shark in the Bahamas A Southern stingray swims in Honeymoon Harbour, Bahamas An adult Green Sea turtle swims in the Great Barrier Reef The unique 'Megadome' camera films both underwater and over the water at the same time A great hammerhead shark in the Bahamas Ochre seastars dine on limpets in Vancouver Island, British Columbia Damselfish guarding their coral gardens in the Great Barrier Reef Spotted sweetlips uses a coral cleaning station on the Heron Reef Walruses sitting on a patch of ice, filmed using the innovative 'Megadome' camera