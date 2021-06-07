World Ocean Day special: 9 breath-taking pictures from ocean reefs across the world

A close encounter: Adventurer Steve Backshall swims up close with a tiger shark in the Bahamas
A Southern stingray swims in Honeymoon Harbour, Bahamas
An adult Green Sea turtle swims in the Great Barrier Reef
The unique ‘Megadome’ camera films both underwater and over the water at the same time
A great hammerhead shark in the Bahamas
Ochre seastars dine on limpets in Vancouver Island, British Columbia
Damselfish guarding their coral gardens in the Great Barrier Reef
Spotted sweetlips uses a coral cleaning station on the Heron Reef
Walruses sitting on a patch of ice, filmed using the innovative ‘Megadome’ camera
