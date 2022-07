Bilu Rakkhosh' fifth birthday calls for some gala celebration

Filmmaker Indrasis Acharya’s Bilu Rakkhosh completed five laps around the sun and it called for some gala celebrations. Tolly stars Rituparna Sengupta, Barun Chanda, Joy Sengupta and others joined in for a special screening arranged to commemorate this occasion. A book on Bilu Rakkhosh was also released by Kolikata Letterpress.

| Published : | 17th June 2022 01:08 AM