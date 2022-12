Glimpses from Bijayini Satpathy's Odissi piece Abhipsaa

Taal Connect-Chapter V saw Abhipsaa — a seeking, an Odissi dance performance by Bijayini Satpathy, with danseuse Alokananda Roy as the chief guest. Presented by Sangeeta Dudhoria and Suman Sarawgi, Satpathy’s performance was an outwardly and transformative experience.

| Published : | 17th November 2022 11:56 PM