Emerging Palettes showcases diverse artworks from artists across different cities, featuring their initial creative endeavours

Artists perceive life differently, reflecting their thoughts and experiences through various mediums to create art. Srishti Art Gallery’s 14th edition of Emerging Palettes, showcases this distinct vision. The exhibition showcases emerging artists who recently completed their Masters in Arts. This talented group from diverse backgrounds presents their early works in painting, graphics, sculpture, and mixed media.

The owner of the gallery who is also the curator of the exhibition, Lakshmi Nambiar tells us, “We wanted to provide a platform for these artists to showcase their work. We did not restrict them to any particular theme because we aimed to highlight diverse bodies of work, each based on the artists’ ideas. We observed their visions and are eager to show the public how these artists think and the inspirations behind their creations.” Lakshmi emphasises the educational aspect of the exhibition, noting that it is an attempt to enlighten art enthusiasts about the myriad art forms.

Arpan Sadhukhan, a Kolkata-based artist, will showcase his woodcut prints at the upcoming exhibition. This ‘relief technique’ involves carving designs into wooden blocks. Arpan’s work represents Gargantua, a fictional character known for his enormous appetite, originally from 16th-century French literature and famously illustrated by Honoré Daumier in 1831. Arpan explains, “I feel a deep urge to represent that gigantic greed in the context of the current time through my art.”

Having grown up in a middle-class family reliant on a grocery shop, Arpan has seen consumerism closely. “My discontent isn’t anti-consumerist or anti-capitalist; it seeks to expose how marketing and branding have invaded our lives,” he adds.