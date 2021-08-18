In pictures: Marvel's 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' gets a world premiere

Simu Liu in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings features Simu Liu in the lead role, making him the first Asian lead in a Marvel movie.
Simu Liu at Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Simu Liu at the premiere of Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Cast-of-Shang-Chi
He was joined by the cast of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Ben Wong at the premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Ronny Chieng at the premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Fala Chen at the premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Kevin Feige at the premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Kevin Feige at the premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Awkwafina at the premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Simu Liu at the premiere of Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Destin Daniel Cretton with Chloe Zhao
