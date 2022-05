In pics: Abbar Kanchanjunga's premiere was a star studded affair

The month of April kicked off with the premiere of Rajhorshee De's Abbar Kachanjunga at Inox, South City. The movie revolves around a family who visit their ancestral home on the hills and the characters reveal their true colours in a turn of events.

| Published : | 06th April 2022 03:09 PM