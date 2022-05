Glam Central: Soumitra Chatterjee's biopic Abhijaan earns kudos

Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee's biopic Abhijaan finally hit theatres after pandemic-led delays and at the premiere, we spotted superstar Dev along with Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Tridha Choudhury, and Devlina Kumar.

| Published : | 20th April 2022 01:37 PM