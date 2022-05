On a Different Note: The music launch of Kolkatar Harry is a star-studded affair

A host of musicians from Jeet Ganguly to Usha Uthup and Nikita Gandhi to Rupankar Bagchi enlivened the music launch of Soham Chakraborty and Priyanka Sarkar starrer Kolkatar Harry. The film releases on May 6.

| Published : | 20th April 2022 02:03 PM