Glitz Central: The trailer launch of Hridpindo is a glittery event

Shieladitya Moulik dropped the trailer of his upcoming film Hridpindo starring Arpita Chatterjee and Shaheb Chattopadhyay at a glittering event. Scheduled for release on May 13, the film will make you remember your first love and touch your heart and soul in more ways than one with its storyline and convincing acting.

| Published : | 28th April 2022 01:30 PM