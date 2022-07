Parambrata and Subhashree starrer Habji Gabji hits the big screen

Habji Gabji hit the big screen recently and its premiere night was studded with Tolly stars. The film revolves around the deadly effects of online video games on today's generation and stars Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Subhashree Ganguly in the lead roles. Subhashree stunned everyone in a nude corset paired with brown parallel pants and white sneakers.

| Published : | 14th June 2022 02:40 PM