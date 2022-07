Cheene Badam's premiere dazzles with Tolly stars

New age romance- drama Cheene Baadaam recently hit the big screen. The premiere night wasn’t anything less than a star studded affair with lead star Ena Saha gracing the event in a floral outfit in presence of filmmaker Shieladitya Moulik, actor Saheb Bhattacharya and musician Sidhu to name a few.

| Published : | 17th June 2022 01:26 AM