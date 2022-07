The launch of homegrown OTT platform DigiPlex is a star studded affair

Homegrown OTT platform DigiPlex launched recently in the presence of famed magician P C Sorcar Jr. and Jayashree Devi to name a few from the star studded evening. The platform intends to bring a new wave of content to Bengal through a host of upcoming original shows namely Chakra, Crime Scenes and Pnecha.

