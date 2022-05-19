Look Reveal: Glimpses from upcoming movie Palan

Kaushik Ganguly announced his tribute to maverick filmmaker Mrinal Sen a few months back and has named the film Palan. Due to release in 2023, the filmmaker will be commemorating the veteran ahead of his birth centenary in May through this film. Set in the current era, the film will feature legendary Bengali actors like Anjan Dutt, Sreela Majumdar, and Mamata Shankar reprising their roles from Mrinal Sen's Kharij (1982). Jisshu Sengupta, Paoli Dam, and Debapratim Dasgupta will also be seen comprising crucial roles in the film. Produced by Pramod Films & The Big Day, this film will have the same characters from Kharij, who now reside in a dilapidated house in Kolkata. Here's what to expect from Palan:

Paoli & Meghan
Paoli Dam and Meghan Chakraborty pose as mother and daughter Paoli Sen & Guti from the look set of Palan
Paoli Dam
Paoli Dam's look shows her in a fresh green, cotton saree paired with a dark purple blouse. A small black bindi and Shnakha-Pola bangles complete her look
Paoli Dam 1
The second look is pretty similar, except her hair has been tied into a loose bun. She is seen in a mustard yellow cotton saree with a sleek dark blue border.
Paoli and Jisshu
Jisshu Sengupta will be seen comprising the role of Paoli's husband Jisshu Sen. He is seen in formal attire consisting of a striped, powder blue shirt and black trousers.
Jisshu
Jisshu's complete look
Jisshu 1
Jisshu's other look shows him comfortable in a basil green solid t-shirt and blue checkered pajamas.
Mamata Shankar
Mamata Shankar will be portraying the role of Jisshu's mother named Mamata Sen. Her look too has a Bengali, middle-class touch to it with a striped cotton saree and slate grey blouse.
Mamata & Anjan
Simple Bengali accents complete Mamata's look. Veteran musician Anjan Dutt will be seen as Anjan Sen, Mamata's husband, and Jisshu's father. He is seen in a beige cotton kurta and white pajamas
Mamata Shankar 1
Mamata's other look shows her in a brown and red saree, complete with a vermillion bindi and bangle, typically seen on married Bengali women.
Anjan Dutt
Anjan Dutt's other look shows him in a plum, cotton 'Fatua', and white pajamas.
Anjan Dutt 1
Anjan Dutt is also seen sporting a sky blue shawl for one of his looks. His character is named Anjan Sen
Debapratim Dasgupta
Debapratim Dasgupta will be comprising the role of Hari
Debapratim Dasgupta 1
Hari's looks show him in typical solid and printed shirts paired with loose trousers and flip-flops
