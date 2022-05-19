Look Reveal: Glimpses from upcoming movie Palan

Kaushik Ganguly announced his tribute to maverick filmmaker Mrinal Sen a few months back and has named the film Palan. Due to release in 2023, the filmmaker will be commemorating the veteran ahead of his birth centenary in May through this film. Set in the current era, the film will feature legendary Bengali actors like Anjan Dutt, Sreela Majumdar, and Mamata Shankar reprising their roles from Mrinal Sen's Kharij (1982). Jisshu Sengupta, Paoli Dam, and Debapratim Dasgupta will also be seen comprising crucial roles in the film. Produced by Pramod Films & The Big Day, this film will have the same characters from Kharij, who now reside in a dilapidated house in Kolkata. Here's what to expect from Palan:

| Published : | 19th May 2022 05:17 PM