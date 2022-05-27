The much anticipated Belashuru premiere is a treat to sore eyes

Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy's much anticipated film Belashuru, treated cine lovers to the sweet and endearing story of the Sarkar family. The premiere was a gala affair with stars like Rituparna Sengupta, Monami Ghosh and Aparajta Adhya gracing the event along with many others from the industry. The event also paid homage to late actrs Soumitra Chatterjee and Swatilekha Sengupta.

