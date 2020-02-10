Gadget Boy recommends: Yoto player, Swatch X 007, Tom Ford Razor, Panerai Carbotech and more Published: | 10th February 2020 03:30 PM 0 Share Via Email Yoto player: A screen-free, child-friendly speaker that only plays audio you want them to listen to. Controlled with physical cards; no cams or mics. Wi-Fi, BT-enabled for podcasts, radio. INR 7,400. Swatch X 007: This limited edition collection of six watches references movies such as Moonraker, Licence to Kill and Casino Royale. One of them is for Q in No Time to Die. Coming soon. Price TBA. Tom Ford Razor: These ‘Razors’ are ultra-cool and uber chic, available in multiple colour options, with the highest quality lenses. The futuristic plastic shields offer 100% UV protection. INR 33,000. Panerai Carbotech: The Luminor Marina Carbotech comes with a Panerai P.9010 calibre, 3-day power reserve and a titanium back. The 44mm watch looks great with blue luminous markers. INR 9.2 lakh. Sony NW ZX 507: Sony's ZX 500 Walkman supports Android and Wi-Fi. The Hi-Res Audio player features wireless support, and has a 4.4mm balanced connector for clear sound. NFC, BT-enabled. INR 60,000. Chipolo One: A super-smart tracker to help find keys, bags, essential items or even your phone, via an app. Splash-proof, with a CR 2032 battery, two-year life, works up to 60m distance. INR 2,000. Mi Rechargeable Lamp: A portable LED lamp with three colour temperature modes. 10/60/100 lumens options let you choose the brightness you need. Lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge. INR 1,499. TAGS gadgets gizmos Gadget Boy technology