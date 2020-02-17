Gadget Boy recommends: Jeep e-Bike, iRobot Roomba i7, Wilbur launch edition watch, Wings Troopers Published: | 17th February 2020 05:41 PM 0 Share Via Email Jeep e-Bike: The all-new all-terrain e-bike from Jeep is a capable off-road vehicle. You get up to 64km on a charge powered by a 750w electric motor. Price TBA. Coming June 2020. Wilbur Launch Edition Watch: Forged from a modular case system by designer Jason Wilbur, this watch can be uniquely customised. Seiko mechanical movement. Limited 250 units. Coming soon. Price TBA. Burton Mine77X Steamline: This check-in spinner trunk comes with massive space and is ultra-rugged. Sports skateboard spinner wheels, snowboard buckle straps, ripstop cover. INR 71,000. iRobot Roomba i7: Automatic robot vacuum cleaner. Easy to use, saves time/energy, controlled via an app. Cleans allergens, pet hair and dust on carpeted & hard floors. Highly recommended. INR 71,900. LARQ: A self-cleaning water bottle that neutralises harmful, odour-causing bacteria using UV-c light. Self-activates every two hours, also keeps liquids hot for 12 hours or cold for 24. INR 6,800. Wings Troopers: TWS wireless earbuds at great price point. Sweat & water-resistant, high-quality audio, comfy, lightweight fit. Up to 12 hours battery life, ideal for indoor & outdoor use. INR 1,999. Viewsonic gaming monitor: The VX3258-2 KPC-mhd is geared towards premium gaming with a curved screen and 144HZ refresh rate for excellent visuals. Dual HDMI ports. Great for gamers. INR 49,000. TAGS Gadget Boy gadgets gizmos Jeep Wings Wilbur LARQ Viewsonic