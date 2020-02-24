Gadget Boy recommends: Bentley Stroller Trike, Fingers Knockout Baby, Logitech StreamCam and more Published: | 24th February 2020 02:17 PM 0 Share Via Email Bentley Stroller Trike: Designed and licensed by Bentley Motors, this Stroller/Trike transforms through phases for infants, toddlers and other age groups in multiple ways. INR 29,000. Fingers Knockout Baby: RGB lights, 360-degree knockout sound; 24w audio, powerful bass, up to 12 hours on a charge. Remote, in-built mobile dock, FM radio, 3.5mm jack, AUX & USB input. INR 3,299. Inbase Urban Beep: Smartwatch in carbon fibre casing, one-touch sensor. Step tracking, heart rate, sport modes, sleep monitor. Dust/dirt/sand/water-resist, 7 days run time, 30 days standby. INR 3,999. Logitech StreamCam: Offers incredible image quality, dual mics, multiple mounting options & USB-C. Ideal for broadcasting & streaming, compatible with Windows & Mac. 1080p res at 60fps. INR 12,000. SONY SRS-LSR 200: A unique combo of wireless speaker & remote control to let users listen to TV audio anywhere at home (aimed at the elderly). Connects via Wifi, also splash-proof. INR 13,000. Soundcore Icon Mini: A compact BT speaker in trendy colours, great for outdoor trips. Encased in a tough rubber shell, dust and water-resistant. Quality sound at 3W, 8 hrs non-stop music. INR 1,999. Viewsonic ViewBoard Mini: 24” interactive display with Android & myViewBoard OS, with Cast Content sharing & HDMI. Ideal for teaching and collabs, also cast/stream from smartphone/tab. INR 70,000. TAGS gadgets gizmos Bentley Fingers Logitech Sony Soundcore Viewsonic