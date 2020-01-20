Gadget Boy recommends: Lenovo EGO, 007 Barton Perreira Joe, Moser Streamliner Flyback and more Published: | 20th January 2020 05:58 PM 0 Share Via Email NURVV Run: NURVV insoles combine with an app to offer insights to running better, taking factors of cadence, foot strike, pronation and asymmetry into account to deliver the best metrics. INR 23,000. Lenovo EGO: Armed with a heart-rate monitor and multiple sport modes, The Ego also analyses sleep. 50m water resistant, tracks swimming and goes upto 20 days on a single charge. INR 1,999. H Moser & Cie: The Moser Streamliner Flyback Chronograph is crafted from steel and sports automatic movement from Agenhor. With 54-hour power reserve, it is limited to 100 units. INR 27.5 lakhs. 007 Barton Perreira Joe: As Daniel Craig returns in No Time To Die. Barton Perreira gives him some serious eye shades in the form of ‘Joe’. Available for pre-order, limited numbers. INR 31,000. itel A25: The A25 is an excellent phone with great value and even greater price. Sporting a 5-inch HD display, 3020Mah battery, runs Android Go, has 16 gigs of space, supports dual Sims. INR 3,999. Samsung T7 SSD: The T7 has a fingerprint sensor and password protection for security. With AES 256 bit encryption, you get upto 1050 MB/s speeds and USB 3.2 compatibility. INR 11,999 for 500 GB. Toreto Bash: This next-gen speaker runs for upto six hours on a charge and provides 5W output. Lets you connect two for a stereo effect and runs BT 5.0. Supports TF card, FM, USB and aux. INR 1,799. TAGS Gadget Boy gadgets gizmos Lenovo Moser Barton Perreira