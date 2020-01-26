Gadget Boy recommends: Mojo Vision, Omega eyewear, Withings Scanwatch, Quikrite Unplug and more Published: | 26th January 2020 06:24 PM 0 Share Via Email Mojo Vision: Smart contact lens with built-in display, designed by experts optometrists to give you info you need, when you need it - on heart rate, steps, messages, weather and so on. Coming soon. Adcom Vision Gaming Headphone: 50mm hi-fi driver, and omni-directional mic for best results as you game. Leather padded ear-pads, a 7-foot OTG cable, 7.1 True Surround sound. INR 1,590. Omega eyewear: Super cool sunglasses, vintage-inspired, ultra-light. Provide complete polarised UV protection, forged from the best materials. INR 45,000. Withings Scanwatch: Measure ECG, detect irregular heartbeat, discover sleep apnea and also engage in multi-sport and daily activity tracking. 30-day battery, premium design. INR 18,000. Honor 9X: As feature-filled as smartphones get. Pop-up selfie cam, full view display (no notches), 48MP triple AI cams, 128GB storage, GPU Turbo 3.0. In Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black. INR 13,999. William Penn Quikrite Unplug: The perfect antidote to stay away from tech. A Notebook like no other, this one’s filled with built-in games, puzzles and more to help you unwind. Buy one now. INR 200. Vistar Air Purifier: Great solution for indoor pollution. Filter PM2.5, CO2, VOCs and toxic compounds to ensure the air you breathe is safe. Real-time sensors, access via an app. Starts at INR 25,000. TAGS Gadget Boy gadgets gizmos technology