Gadget Boy recommends: Citroen Ami, Embr Wave, Oral B iO, Sitpack Zen, Sony Xperia 1 MK II Published: | 08th March 2020 07:43 PM 0 Share Via Email Citroen Ami: A new urban motility vehicle; 100% electric, zero CO2 emissions, battery charges in 3 hours. And in Europe youngsters can drive it without a licence. INR 4.8 lakh. Embr Wave: A personal bracelet to control how you experience temperature. It can cool or warm your skin (inside of your wrist)to improve overall comfort. INR 21,700. LG V60 Thinq 5G: Dual screens, larger battery, multiple cam sensors, 8K video, 5000mAH battery and 6.8” OLED display. Snapdragon 865 SOC, X55 5G modem. Price TBA. Oral B iO: A smart toothbrush: Micro vibrations reach every area of your mouth and seven different modes cater to every need. The app uses AI and 3D teeth tracking tech. Price TBA. Available Aug 2020. Sitpack Zen: A compact, portable and foldable seat that offers functional seating while improving your posture; has a ballistic nylon seat, made with carbon tubes. Supports up to 100 kg. INR 8,000. Sony Xperia 1 MK II: 21:9 CinemaWide 6.5” 4K HDR OLED display, pro cam & colour reproduction, Dolby Atmos, high-def gaming, Wifi 6, Snapdragon 865 5G, 4000mAH battery, Android 10. INR 97,000. Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM: Expect epic sound with extreme bass; powerful precision woofers, huge passive radiators and soft dome tweeters for dynamic audio. Pairs with other BOOM speakers. INR 29,000. TAGS gadgets gizmos Gadget Boy