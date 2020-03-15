Gadget boy picks: Bear Grylls Survival Tool, B&O Beosound Balance, LV Tambour Curve Flying Tourbillon Published: | 15th March 2020 07:33 PM 0 Share Via Email B&O Beosound Balance: Bang&Olufsen's wireless speakers offer high-quality sound in a minimal design, with seven precisely configured drivers. Expect nothing less than immaculate sound. INR 1.7 lakh. LV Tambour Curve Flying Tourbillon: Powered by Louis Vuitton's LV 108 hand-wound calibre, this Flying Tourbillon is carved out of CarboStratum and Titanium. Awarded the Geneva Seal. Price TBA. Bear Grylls Survival Tool: Gerber's collab with Bear Grylls led to this ultimate multi-tool with pliers, screwdrivers, lanyards, openers, wire cutters and a pocket guide to survival. INR 5,800. Persol Key West: A new range of Key West sunglasses inspired by the original masterpiece. Seven colour variations, new polarised lens colours, ultimate in comfort, UV and eye protection. INR 24,000. Adidas Boost sandal: These slides are super comfy with a Responsive boost midsole for supreme cushioning. They also provide energy-return so you can wear them all day long. INR 4,999. Air NZ Sleep Pods: Air New Zealand will soon offer ‘Economy Skynest’ sleeping pods. Expect full-length sleep pods with ear-plugs and privacy curtains. Ideal for long-haul flights. Coming soon. Orbitkey Nest: A portable, customisable organiser, perfect in your desk with a wireless charger for all Qi-enabled devices. Allows for clutter-free organisation of gadgets and accessories. INR 6,600. TAGS gadgets gizmos gadget boy B&O Beosound Louis Vuitton Bear Grylls Gerber Adidas