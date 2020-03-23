Gadget Boy recommends: Swatch X 007 Q, Montblanc MB 01, EQ 8, Rino Companion and more Published: | 23rd March 2020 03:28 PM 0 Share Via Email Montblanc MB 01: Best sound from the best looking headphones. Combines high-end sound, finest materials and craftsmanship, this is a luxury headphone experience. Multiple colour options. INR 44,600. Swatch X 007 Q: 007’s next film will take longer to hit screens, but Swatch’s X 007 Q special edition watch will cheer you up. See-through dial, bright red accents – this is a must-have. INR 16,000. Rino Companion: A two-person emergency survival system, includes an emergency radio, first aid kit, blades/knives, food rations, cleaning wipes, lights, compass, tent, blanket and more. INR 30,000. EQ 8: Swiss designed, engineered with Qualcomm 3020 chipset, 6mm Neodymium Graphene driver. Supports AptX, SBC, AAC for superior hi-fi sound. Upto 7 hours of battery. Sounds divine. INR 6,999. Zebronics Smart Camera: An excellent smart wi-fi cam. Video quality is good (up to 1080p), live feed is clear. Big plus: remote pan/tilt from a phone. Night vision is great as is the audio. INR 3,999. Havells Delite Water Purifier: Provides 100% RO & UV purified alkaline water. Stainless steel tank, push button to dispense water. Eight stages of purification. INR 24,499. Tenda F6 V4.0: A wi-fi router for speeds up to 300MBPS, with Qualcomm chip for stability, four omnidirectional antennas. Also works as a wi-fi extender, can connect 20 devices at once. INR 1,199. TAGS Gadget Boy gadgets gizmos Swatch Montblanc Havells Tenda Zebronics Rino