Gadget boy's top picks: Jacob & Co’s Bugatti watch, LG Velvet, Ikea Smart Blinds, Peak Design Travel Tripod Published: | 04th May 2020 03:07 PM 0 Share Via Email Jacob & Co’s Twin Turbo Furious Bugatti is made from Grade 5 Titanium-forged carbon. 48-hr power reserve, mono push chrono, Minute Repeater, Double Hi-speed Tourbillon. INR 2.13 crore. Ltd 250 pieces. LG Velvet, LG's upcoming flagship range features a ‘raindrop’ cam, 3D arc design and ‘tactile elegance’. Phone emphasises design, aesthetics, premium feel. Coming soon. Ikea's new FYRTUR Smart Roller blinds are electric & smart. Can be programmed to wake you up gently via an app. Custom sizes & differing levels of transparency. INR 9,800. Sony SA Z1 desktop speaker offers audiophile-grade sound in a personal listening space. Near-field speaker tech balances focus, imaging & depth to create perfect soundstage. INR 5.9 lakh. Coming soon. Peak Design Travel Tripod is great for your smartphone. Quick to setup & takedown, features ergonomic adjust points, ideal for on the go. Pro-level stability, load capacity up to 9 kgs. INR 27,000. TCL's 10 Pro comes with a fantastic FHD+ curved AMOLED display & 64MP quad-cam. The flagship phone offers vivid HDR display and takes excellent shots/video even in low light. INR 34,000. Coming soon. Forza Street: Launching on iOS & Android on May 5, Forza Street pits you online against the best with legendary race cars. Rich new graphics, racing UI - sure to be a massive hit. Details online. TAGS gadgets gadget boy gizmos