Gadget boy's top picks: Sternglas Hamburg, Secureye Biometric Camera, Layer Design Membrane Published: | 04th May 2020 02:27 PM The Sternglas Hamburg is a classic watch with a Bauhaus-inspired design. Silver satin dial, domed sapphire crystal glass, Luminova, Ronda 715 Swiss movement. INR 18,000. Secureye Biometric Camera offers facial recognition and also works when individuals wear masks. Built-in temp detection to automate biometric verification without contact. INR 85,000. Polaroid Now: Point, shoot and print instantly. This analog camera comes with autofocus, can provide portraits too. INR 7,600. Fingers Pro Wireless PD-QC: A sleek charging device. 30 mins for 0 to 50%, 20 mins more for 80% to charge iPhone 8 via USB C Lighting Cable. Wireless format (iPhone): 45 mins from 0 to 50%. INR 2,999. Forme Life Fitness Mirror designed by Yves Behar is an innovative training system. Hidden resistance tech simulates weight to enable exercises. INR 11,500 per month subscription. Coming soon. Layer Design Membrane: A unique chair with an extraordinary design using lightweight materials. Flexible for use in a variety of environments. Details online. Amazon's new Blink Mini HD is a 1080p camera that provides enhanced security with motion detection and works with Alexa. Two-way audio, local and cloud storage. INR 3,000.