ZOOZ Urban Ultralight: A no-fuss e-bike, range of up to 56 km. Can go up to 43kph, takes only 4 hrs to charge fully. Crafted from aircraft-grade alloy, built to last. INR 1.45 lakh. Nokia 8.3 5G: Nokia's upcoming 8.3 5G features Snapdragon 765G optimised for 5G. Unique power button fingerprint sensor, 6.8" screen with PureDisplay, quad cams for ultra-low light shots. INR 50,000. Cambridge Audio Melomania 1: Weighs only 4.6g, choice of silicon/memory foam tips. 9-hour playback, IPX5 water resistance, Graphene-enhanced 5.8mm drivers. CVC noise cancellation. INR 10,000. Flare Pro 2HD: Flagship earphone good for recording, mastering and mixing. Frequency response 5Hz to 20KHz; 5.5mm Beryllium drivers, gold-plated connectors, Hi Res cert, compatible tips. INR 38,000. Herman Miller Mirra 2: Ultra-lean and light to give you extreme comfort. Excellent ergonomics, available in two back support options, also offers excellent ventilation. Range of colours. INR 1.1 lakh. VSSL First Aid: Completely waterproof kit ideal for travel with essential items: compass, band-aids, sterile cotton strips, burn creams, ointments, thermometers, gloves, light and tape. INR 7,200. Shinco TVs: Shinco's TV range starts from SO3A (INR 6,999; 32-inch HD-ready LED TV) up to S65QHDR10 (INR 46,999; 65-inch 4KHDR TV with Quantum Luminit, built-in sound-bar and Android.