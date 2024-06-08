Gadgets of the Week: Amazfit Bip 5 Unity, Epos Impact 1000 series and more!

Amazfit is extremely popular for their smartwatches, I had an opportunity to try out their new Bip 5 Unity recently and here’s my experience. First off, the watch wears well on my wrist and thanks to its 1.91” display is highly visible and legible in all light conditions. The Bip 5 is also extremely light and elegant, perfectly suitable for both men and women. Battery life is brilliant lasting about 10 days on a single charge. The watch also smartly recognises and tracks metrics for upto 120+ sports while recording essentials like 24H heart rate, SpO2 and stress monitoring. I found the results to be satisfactory and on par with most smartwatches. BT phone calls were adequately clear with Alexa built-in being a bonus. Zepp OS 3.0 is the compatible app and works seamlessly with the Bip 5 to record, track and analyse. Bip 5 is also available in multiple strap options.
Rs. 6,999 amazon.in
The Impact 1000 series (Impact 1061) is powered by EPOS AI and is fantastic if you make and answer calls all day at the office. With Hybrid adaptive ANC, the noise from your surroundings is effectively shut down allowing you and your brain to focus better. The Impact 1000 series provides “industry leading voice pick-up” allowing you to enhance your productivity and improve your results. I tried the 1000 series for a week for all types of Zoom/Teams/Google meets and regular calls and found the results to be clear and sharp, with great positive feedback from those listening on the other side as well. Of course comfort is a primary factor if headphones need to be worn for long periods, this is where the Impact 1000 series is top notch allowing for many hours of comfortable wear without any fatigue. Features include BT connectivity upto 30m, multipoint connectivity, 4 MEMS Mics, ANC (hybrid and adaptive) and EPOS BrainAdapt proprietary tech built-in.
Rs. 51,370 eposaudio.com
These Buds from Boston Levin provide a long playtime (almost 30 hours totally with case) and are IPX 5 water resistant allowing them to be used at the gym or while you’re running. The storm buds fit well in the ears and provide on par sound whether it’s music, media or gaming. Special features include Touch control on the bud to manage calls, tracks, and media. Also on board are voice assistants from Google (Ok Google) and Apple (Hey Siri).
Rs. 1,799 amazon.in
Stuffcool’s Revel is a superbly slim wireless charger with Qi2 certification. Revel provides consistently good charging across the board (I tried charging with my iPhone and a few Android phones with Magsafe enabled cases) at speeds upto 15W. It’s also easy to pop into a bag when you’re travelling and doesn’t take much space whether it’s your office desk or a side table. Revel also charges Qi compatible Airpods and comes with a 20W Type-C PD wall charger and a Type - C to C cable in the box. Great Value!
Rs. 2,699 stuffcool.com
Independent watchmakers are increasingly popular thanks to incredible designs, movements, pricing and value they offer in 2024. The Atwood from Oak & Oscar is a fine example, a 39mm manually wound flyback chronograph with a 58 hour power reserve and a bold tri-compax design. The sporty watch is available in white panda ,navy and charcoal (reverse panda) dials in steel bracelets as well as Horween leather straps. Of note is the AMT5100M caliber which runs the Atwood and is a product of Sellita’s premium AMT manufacture division.
Rs. 2.07 lakhs oakandoscar.com
Now here’s a unique device. The Shelfy is a smart device that’s designed to sit in your fridge and help make your food stay fresher, last longer and help you save a bit. Shelfy works by removing bacteria and odours from your fridge (it’s like an air purifier for the fridge). It also slows down the ripening process of veggies and fruits doubling their shelf life. With no filters required to change, the process is seamless and it connects to Google Home and Alexa as well as a Vitesy Hub app which monitors the entire fridge’s wellness.
Rs. 14,000 vitesy.com
Anker’s Soundcore range of speakers always offer great sonics and good value. The new Boom 2 Plus provides massive sound with 20 hrs of playtime. Features include IPX7 waterproof and floatable tech, customisable LED lighting, a built-in powerbank, upto 140 watts of power, 2+2 stereo clarity and Soundcore BassUp 2.0 tech. Available in 3 colours.
Rs. 20,800 us.soundcore.com