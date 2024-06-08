Gadgets of the Week: Amazfit Bip 5 Unity, Epos Impact 1000 series and more!

The Impact 1000 series (Impact 1061) is powered by EPOS AI and is fantastic if you make and answer calls all day at the office. With Hybrid adaptive ANC, the noise from your surroundings is effectively shut down allowing you and your brain to focus better. The Impact 1000 series provides “industry leading voice pick-up” allowing you to enhance your productivity and improve your results. I tried the 1000 series for a week for all types of Zoom/Teams/Google meets and regular calls and found the results to be clear and sharp, with great positive feedback from those listening on the other side as well. Of course comfort is a primary factor if headphones need to be worn for long periods, this is where the Impact 1000 series is top notch allowing for many hours of comfortable wear without any fatigue. Features include BT connectivity upto 30m, multipoint connectivity, 4 MEMS Mics, ANC (hybrid and adaptive) and EPOS BrainAdapt proprietary tech built-in.

Rs. 51,370 eposaudio.com