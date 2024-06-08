Something for Everyone: Check out our review of the Apple iPad Air (M2)

Ladies and gents, the new iPad ‘Air’ is here. Except, it’s neither the thinnest and lightest tablet Apple sells – that’s the new iPad Pro - nor is it the entry level in the lineup (think: MacBook Air). Nitpicks about the name aside, the iPad Air, particularly in its plus-sized 13-inch variant, could stake the claim of being the ‘iPad Pro for the most of us’.

And it’s this 13-inch model that’s the big story this time around, offering the larger screen real estate for movies, sketching and doodling without paying the premium for the 13-inch Pro. Even in the bigger avatar, the tablet is lightweight and well balanced in the hand and is by no means chubby, though you will notice the weight if you have the highly recommended Magic Keyboard attached.