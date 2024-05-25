HP Envy Move review: Rewriting the rules

Yet, it’s not just about the battery — the unusually slim and compact all-in-one measures in at 21.74 x 14.43 inches, a little less than 40mm in depth, and weighs just a shade over 4 kg. You can pick it up with the integrated carrying handle, somewhat like a large shopping bag, and carry it around the home from room to room. Set it down on a flat surface and two concealed feet swivel 90-degrees into place so that the Envy Move can stand by itself, and they disappear in a single springloaded action as soon as you lift it up. Very nifty, though I do hope the mechanism holds up over months of picking the Move up and setting it down in a different place… something I did a lot. It’s oddly liberating to have the big 23.8-inch screen experience anywhere you want it, without having to tether it down by a power outlet.